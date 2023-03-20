Worldless announced with new trailer

How would you like a "stylised 2D Adventure Platformer with turn-based combat and a mind-bending, interpretative narrative"? This is exactly what Noname Studios and Coatsink are promising for their upcoming title Worldless, which launches for PC and Xbox at some point this year.

Here we are supposed to explore a shapeless world of two realms. Players must explore this world, battling polarities and uncovering secrets to find their place within the reality. With turn-based rules and a unique defense and combination system, it really looks like we're in for something as original as the looks of the title.

Check the first trailer out below.