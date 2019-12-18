World War Z's Horde Mode Z is here

Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have revealed that World War Z's Horde Mode Z update has just landed, and a brand new trailer gets us ready for the carnage that's in store for us.

Horde Mode Z throws waves of increasingly tough enemies at teams of up to four, and there are bigger rewards for surviving longer. Between rounds you can also upgrade, improve defences, and scavenge too, making sure you're prepared for another onslaught.

On top of that the update also adds a new special zombie called The Bomber, dropping an explosive when downed for the players to disarm within seconds, and there are also new premium skins for weapons, available for free if players own the Season Pass.

We talked with former id Software developer Tim Willits recently in Bilbao, who has joined Saber Interactive as chief creative officer this year, and he had positive words to share about World War Z:

"We have a big update coming to World War Z which has Horde Mode Z, which is the number one feature that fans wanted in World War Z, was the horde mode. So we're listening to our fans, so we have a busy month and a busy 2020."

"If you look at World War Z that's a blatant success because it focuses on the core of what people like and that's kind of the spirit of what we do."

In terms of future updates, we can expect PvE crossplay support, premium skin packs for characters, and a new premium campaign episode over the next few months, so there's still plenty ahead for World War Z.

Have you played this yet?