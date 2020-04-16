World War Z GOTY Edition and Switch release announced

World War Z, the third-person zombie shooter developed by Saber Interactive, is going to land on Switch and now only that - a GOTY edition is coming our way.

According to IGN, GOTY edition brings new content such as weapon packs, character packs and a new episode which is divided into 3 PvE missions in the French city of Marseille. Not only that, but this GOTY edition will also include all the previously released DLC.

World War Z GOTY edition is going to hit PS4, Xbox One and PC (via Epic Games Store) on May 5 so the wait is not that long.

As for the Switch edition, we only know that it is under development and no official release date has been announced yet.

Are you looking forward to playing WWZ on Switch? Or will you get the GOTY edition first?