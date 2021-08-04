World War Z: Aftermath is heading to PS4 and Xbox One on September 21

Koch Media has announced that World War Z: Aftermath, an enhanced version of the 2019 co-op shooter, will be arriving on PS4 and Xbox One on September 21. It's also planned to shuffle its way onto the Nintendo Switch at an unconfirmed date within Q4 2021 and retail versions for all these platforms will be available alongside their release dates.

Aftermath builds upon the initial release of the game, as it adds new maps, new zombies, and a first-person mode. It's also said to run in 4K 60FPS and a next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series is planned to arrive sometime in the near future.