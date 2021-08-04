English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
World War Z

World War Z: Aftermath is heading to PS4 and Xbox One on September 21

It will also arrive on Nintendo Switch before the end of the year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Koch Media has announced that World War Z: Aftermath, an enhanced version of the 2019 co-op shooter, will be arriving on PS4 and Xbox One on September 21. It's also planned to shuffle its way onto the Nintendo Switch at an unconfirmed date within Q4 2021 and retail versions for all these platforms will be available alongside their release dates.

Aftermath builds upon the initial release of the game, as it adds new maps, new zombies, and a first-person mode. It's also said to run in 4K 60FPS and a next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series is planned to arrive sometime in the near future.

World War Z

Related texts

World War ZScore

World War Z
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"World War Z is really fun to play, brings co-op zombie annihilation back to where the fans want it to be..."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy