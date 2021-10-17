World War 3 is hosting a closed beta starting November 25

HQ

The Farm 51 has announced that it will be hosting a closed beta for its upcoming tactical shooter World War 3 starting on November 25. This is set to continue until the launch of the open beta in March 2022 and following this, the game will be free-to-play for everybody.

If you'd like access to the closed beta, pre-order packs have now gone live and they are available to be purchased on the game's website. Those who previously purchased the game in Early Access will have instant access and they will receive the equivalent of $49.99 in in-game items.

The closed beta is set to contain four maps (Berlin, Warsaw, Polyarny, and Moscow) and two different modes. Players here will be able to fully customise their loadouts with a range of realistic weapons and gear, but it's unclear whether progress will be carried over to the full release.

You can take a look at the trailer for the closed beta in the video above.