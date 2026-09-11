World Trade Center's Twin Towers rise up again in New York City in drone light show, 25 years after 9/11

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For a few minutes last night, the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center rose again, 417 meters, 1,362 feet high, in lower Manhattan. It was part of an emotional and spectacular drone light show, a production of the drone company Sky Elements and event organisers Studio Drift and IDEKO.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and in the night of September 10, an spectacular drone light show recreated the lost twin towers at full scale. The spectacular show featured 2,977 drones, one for each of the victims of the attacks (excluding the 19 hijackers). 2,603 of those died at the World Trade Center complex that was destroyed.

According to "drones guru" Iwahori Toshiki, there is a technical difference between a "drone show" or "drone display", to create 3D animations or patterns, and what was actually used in New York to recreate the Twin Towers, which was simply light, so the correct term would be "drone light show".

With nearly 3,000 drones, of course a symbolic number, it was one of the most spectacular drone shows in the United States (the largest have used up to 10,000 drones) ... although far from the largest drone shows in the world: this year, the record for most drones used in a show has been broken twice, both times in China: one used 22,580 in Hefei in February 2026, and the largest ever so far used 33,615 drones in Dujiangyan in May 2026.