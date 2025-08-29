World Series of Warzone Global Finals 2025: Here are the organisations who will be in attendance

HQ

We are still waiting to hear from Activision about what the plans will look like for the 2025 Call of Duty League season, which may even start in the New Year, breaking a tradition of starting in December due to the fact that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 won't launch until mid-November this year. With this being the case, there are still other Call of Duty tournaments to look ahead to, including the World Series of Warzone, which will conclude its 2025 season in October.

The Global Finals are set to happen on October 2, the major event will see 50 teams in total competing, with 26 of these being official organisations. As for who these orgs are, the full list can be seen below:



Team Vision



Team BDS



Gentle Mates



ROC Esports



ESC



Leviatan



NOVO Esports



ONIC



SVGE Esports



Virtus.pro



Team Falcons



Twisted Minds



Five Fears



S8UL Esports



CoDmunity



AG Global



100 Thieves



OpTic



BeGamers



FaZe Clan



Spektr



Unity



Inner Circle



New Icons



CT Gaming



Movistar KOI



The remaining 24 teams that are present are orgless rosters who have earned qualification through one of the many events around the world. As for what's on offer at this event, $1 million is on the line, with $300,000 going to the victor.