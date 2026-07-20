World Records broken by Spain in World Cup, including longest unbeaten run

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Spain did not just won World Cup: they broke several records in the process, ending with a dominant final against Argentina where they completely overpowered the 2022 champions. In fact, the 1-0 win at the final, with the goal by Ferran Torres, was the 38th consecutive match for the Spanish national team without losing, setting a new record in international men's football, surpassing the record set by Italy between 2018 and 2021.

The last time Spain lost an official football match (including friendly) was a 1-0 loss to Colombia in a friendly match on March 26, 2024 in London. Since then, they won 29 times and only had 9 draws, and in the process, they won UEFA Euro 2024 and now World Cup. The run includes the Nations League loss to Portugal last year, not considered a defeat for the records as it ended in a draw and was decided on penalties.

In fact, after the first 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, Spain won all matches without the need for penalties: seven consecutive victories in route for the final are the most of any team after Brazil, who won 11 consecutive matches between 2002, when they won their last title, and 2006.

Guinness World Record has informed of other official records broken by Spain, including the most Clean Sheets in a World Cup, seven, and least goals conceded: only one that Unai Simón could not avoid, in a 2-1 win against Belgium.

Meanwhile, Luis de la Fuente has also become the oldest manager to win World Cup, at 65 years old. And while not an official record, it is of note that Ferran Torres became just the fifth substitute to ever score in a World Cup final.