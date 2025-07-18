World record holder in marathon Ruth Chepng'etich temporarily suspended for doping

HQ

Ruth Chepngetich, Kenyan road runner and current holder of women's world record in marathon, has been temporarily suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), after testing positive on , a banned substance.

The AIU announced on a statement on Thursday that they have found she had used hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic, used clinically to treat fluid retention and hypertension. Under the WADA (World Anti Doping Agency) Code, it is a class S5 Prohibited Substance, and it is often abused to mask the presence in urine of other prohibited substances.

Chepngetich opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while investigation is ongoing. The 30-year-old Kenyan won the Chicago Marathon in 2021, 2022 and 2024, the world champion in 2019, and set a new world record in marathon of 2:09:56 in 2024. But she faces up to two years of suspension.