World of Warships: Legends rings in the holidays

World of Warships: Legends is receiving a new update bringing a whole bunch of events to the free-to-play title. The December update, which will bring a special "icebreaker" event, a new bureau project, ranked battles, and more will land on December 21, right before the holidays.

The highlight is likely the Big Mamie campaign that features the Premium Tier-VII battleship Massachusetts as the final reward. In-game, this vessel will use nine 16-inch guns, a battery of secondary guns, and excellent armour protection. This will mark the first campaign with a second premium ship as a reward, as the Tier-IV Japanese light cruiser Yahagi will also be available, so make sure to dive in when the update lands.

Also coming is the Icebreaker event that will task players with collecting unique coins for even more rewards. You can earn Icebreaker Coins through playing the holiday events, such as the new season of Ranked Battles or the Big Mamie campaign, and trading them in could net you the Tier-VII Russian vessel Lenin.

The special bureau project coming will remember the Battle of the North Cape, and will allow players a chance to unlock ice-covered arctic skins for the Scharnhorst, Duke of York and Edinburgh. This project will be available until February 1, so make sure to get started over the holiday period.

To get a further tease of what you can expect, check out the video and images below of some of the new ships and content.