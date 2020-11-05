World of Warships: Legends is launching on next-gen in November

You're watching Advertisements

Wargaming has revealed that its console exclusive, free-to-play, MMO naval combat game, World of Warships: Legends will be launching on next-gen by the end of November. Set to bring two updates to the game over the course of this month, World of Warships: Legends will be expanding significantly.

Starting on November 9, a new update will be released bringing a line of Japanese Destroyers, alongside a new Yasen Butai Leader and Tokyo Express campaigns, which will provide plenty of new chances to up your fleet's firepower. Similarly, two new Legendary Tier destroyers to add to the Bureau, the ships Khabarovsk and Shimakaze, both of which will be earnt by logging in and participating in battles.

The next-gen updates will be bringing the game to Xbox Series X/S by the end of November, however PS5 players are expected to be able to play "shortly after the console is released," as a press release states.