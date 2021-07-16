World of Warships has added Dutch cruisers in Early Access

Wargaming has announced that it has added Dutch cruisers to the Early Access version of World of Warships. The free-to-play title will now be offering a new set of vessels for players to get their hands-on, over the tiers of IV-IX, each of which are recognised for their high firepower, manoeuvrability, and armour, but short range.

These ships are pretty unique because they will also feature the new type of armament, Airstrike, which will see users able to call in aircraft to bomb a specific area with high explosive bombs. This ability is available on tier VI and above Dutch cruisers, and is ideal for dealing with ships that are hiding in the cover of islands.

Each of the Dutch cruisers will be available for players to play entirely for free, but they will require players to complete combat mission groups to earn a new temporary resource, Dutch Tokens, to unlock them.

Also available now in the Early Access version of the game (which is playing on update 0.10.6) are two seasons of Brawls (3v3 battles), as well as the Rotterdam port map, plus a batch of AI and visual upgrades. You can find the full patch notes here.