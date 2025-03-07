World of Warships brings new Experimental Ships this month

HQ

Wargaming has revealed what the March update will include for World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends. The PC and console versions of the game will be introducing a few exciting new goodies this month, and as per what these are, you can see a summary of the updates below.

For World of Warships, the main addition is a few new Experimental Ships, with these spanning the Tier VIII French heavy cruiser Metz, the Tier IX Soviet cruiser Vyazma, and the Tier X American battleship Oregon. Each ship is meant for veteran and skilled players, and each ship also has a strange quirk that revolves around beginning each battle with a small portion of its total health but then regenerating its health as the battle progresses.

To add to this, World of Warships will even see the return of Flagship Operations. These are returning with a slate of new elements, and speaking about what these are, Wargaming notes in a press release the following: "With increased health and the ability to buff the ships they are leading into battle, each fight will become more diverse as randomised Flagships, each with various effects and vulnerabilities, seek out players to destroy. This time around, players will be able to increase their odds of survival by using Classified Documents to boost their ship's battle capabilities."

Looking at World of Warships: Legends, the big addition comes in the form of new Dutch cruisers, specifically ones ranging Tiers 1-VIII and a Legendary Tier option too. This will be the beginning of the Dutch cruiser tree, something that is being supported by a new Commander, Henk Pröpper.

Legends will also see the continuation of Azur Lane, with Wave 6 arriving and bringing new ships and Commanders to the game based on the mobile variant. This event will run from March 3 until April 7.