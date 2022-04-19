World of Warcraft's next expansion will be called Dragonflight

Following a bunch of leaks as of late, Blizzard has officially revealed that the next major expansion for World of Warcraft will be called Dragonflight. Set to arrive at an unannounced date, the expansion was just revealed during the World of Warcraft livestreamed event, wherein we got to see a new cinematic trailer and also learn of some of the finer details about what it will be serving up.

As mentioned in a press release, we're told that the expansion will introduce WoW's first ever race/class combo with the Dracthyr Evoker, a character type that can be specialised for either assault and aggressive play or more supportive behaviour as a healer. Those who play as a Dracthyr Evoker will also get the opportunity to design their own draconic avatars that they can embody in battle. This character type will also start at level 58, meaning they should be pretty capable of tackling the newer content.

As for the dragonriding mechanic that essentially gives this expansion its namesake, this will be available to all players, and will be offered up as a new dynamic form of flight using a drake companion that can be customised in appearance. We're also told that this expansion will include an "extensive" update to the talent and profession system, which aims to provide players "with new levels of freedom and depth in how they define their characters."

To add to this, there is also set to be an improved user interface coming with Dragonflight, which is set to focus on the "look and feel" of the minimap and other elements, as well as providing options to customise the UI to the players taste.

"Players have been eager to revisit World of Warcraft's high-fantasy roots, and they're going to find just that in Dragonflight, with a deeper exploration of Warcraft's iconic dragons and a thrilling adventure into their legendary homeland," said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. "We're also completely overhauling many of the game's underlying systems to ensure that WoW continues to offer the type of experience that players expect not just with this expansion but for many years to come."

There is no mention of a release date or window for Dragonflight just yet, but Blizzard has stated that it will provide further updates about the release plans and the public testing phases in the future.