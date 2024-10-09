World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary celebrations begin on 22 October

HQ

Although the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft's launch won't take place until November 23rd, Blizzard has moved the start of the party up a whole month to October 22nd. That's also when, after scheduled maintenance, Season 1 of the game's latest expansion, The War Within, will begin and update to version 11.0.5. This version of the game includes updates to class balance, new quests and the expansion of the dracthyr to six new classes, including the rogue, mage and priest.

As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of WoW. We'll be able to access some special quests to commemorate the game's two decades, with quests and loot reminiscent of the game's journey.

New Classic Band: Deepest Depths of Blackrock

This Classic Era dungeon has been remodelled to be an 8-boss gang for 10-15 players, which will be available on Gangfinder, Normal and Heroic difficulties.</li>

New Time Walk: Classic Era Dungeons

There will be several classic dungeons in the dungeon finder, which will become part of the Time Walk rotation after the anniversary event.



Death Mines (classic and original version)



The Massacre (east and west wings)



Stratholme (living and undead wings)



New world bosses

More gang bosses will return (offering updated rewards), in addition to other years' anniversary gang bosses:



Sha of Wrath (Mists of Pandaria).



Archavon the Stone Watcher (Wrath of the Lich King)



Legendary Rewards



New classic mounts, pets and transfiguration sets will be available and can be obtained through a new currency: Bronze Celebration Tokens.



In addition, you will be able to purchase modern, updated versions of Tier 2 armour sets with the aforementioned tokens. These sets will be available for all classes, as we have created new armours for those that were not available during the classic era, when the Tier 2 armour set first appeared.



Are you going to celebrate WoW's anniversary by exploring Azeroth?