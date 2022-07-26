Cookies

World of Warcraft: Classic

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic launches in September

Blizzard has slapped a date on when the beloved expansion will be back.

HQ

Blizzard Entertainment has officially announced the release date for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The beloved expansion will be dropping in WoW: Classic this September, on the 26th to be exact, and to celebrate this release date reveal, there is currently a 50% bonus XP event live in-game.

With Wrath of the Lich King Classic getting a release date and dropping in September, hopefully it won't be too long before Blizzard gives World of Warcraft: Dragonflight a similar treatment, especially since the Californian developer did confirm that this expansion would be coming in 2022 a few weeks ago.

HQ
World of Warcraft: Classic

