World of Warcraft: The Worldsoul Saga Explained

With World of Warcraft's 20th anniversary coming up next year, and 2023 being the first BlizzCon back in a long time, fans were certainly expecting a lot out of this year's welcome ceremony, and WoW in particular had a lot to (horrible pun intended) wow fans.

When Christ Metzen took the stage, it seemed like the roof was going to fly high into the Anaheim sky, and then as he spoke - with the eager crowd like putty in his hands - the noise from fans reached new and unforeseen heights. Three expansions were revealed unto us, which will all make up one huge event in World of Warcraft known as the Worldsoul Saga. But, if you missed Metzen's speech, or you've not logged in to the MMO in a while, it might be unclear as to what that exactly means. Don't worry, we've got you covered and will do as best we can to explain what this means for the future of World of Warcraft.

In terms of narrative, this certainly feels like the biggest undertaking we've seen in World of Warcraft. The story has been going on for nearly 20 years (30 if we're counting the Warcraft games themselves), but it has never really felt like Blizzard has been aiming for this one, overarching plot. Each expansion sort of wraps itself up in a neat little package, ready for the world to yet again be plunged into chaos with the coming of a new threat. The War Within, which is the first of the three expansions tied to the Worldsoul Saga, initially feels like one of those regular expansions. We'll get new areas, new enemies, and a whole host of new mechanics like the Warbands, which finally let players make their alternate characters all feel like part of the same squad.

However, when we take into account that The War Within is just the first step in the Worldsoul Saga, it feels as though Blizzard is entering into an Endgame-type of event with World of Warcraft. As mentioned throughout BlizzCon, this won't be the end of Azeroth or the Warcraft universe, but it is a definitive point at which we end our 20 years of storytelling and move forward into something else. What that means exactly we'll likely only find out with the third expansion in the saga, The Last Titan. I say this seems like WoW's equivalent of the MCU's Avengers: Endgame because as revealed in the welcome ceremony we're finally going to be dealing with the biggest secrets and questions fans have after playing World of Warcraft for two decades. What have the Titans been up to? Will the elves ever reunite? What is that massive sword in the ground? All of these questions and more will have answers in the Worldsoul Saga, meaning that in due course we will see a neat bow wrapped on most of the major mysteries in the world.

Even with the lovely cinematics and focus on the story of Azeroth, the Worldsoul Saga will also be bringing about plenty of new features for players. Carrying over from Dragonflight, The War Within will see the return of revamped core mechanics like the talent trees, levelling, and more. There's also the aforementioned Warbands, as well as new hero masteries, allied races, and a whole host of other features that sent fans wild when they were announced. All of this is just coming in The War Within, by the way, so we can imagine that with each new expansion in this lot of three there will also be some additional features exciting the fans that have been playing since the early days.

But what about the newer fans? Or those that have dropped off for a while? Well, it seems as though this is a great time to jump in. You don't need to be a World of Warcraft historian to know what's going on, and in any case the story does often take a bit of a backseat in the regular game despite how incredible Blizzard makes its cinematics look. If you're aware of who Thrall, Anduin, Alleria, and Xal'atath are, you'll be able to appreciate the details of those characters and the journeys that they've gone on, but even if you're brand new it looks like this is considered somewhat of a blank slate. The fight for the world is just beginning, and both the Alliance and the Horde need everyone on their side in order to win it.

While these expansions will each be part of the same story, they won't necessarily be offering the same content. For example, The War Within goes deep underground, letting us fight against the Nerubian and meet the Earthen dwarves. Heading down from the Isle of Dorn, we'll see the world like never before but once that part of the saga is over, we then head back to the old world, to Quel'Thalas, which is where we'll reunite the elves and try to stop the forces of the Void from bringing an end to Azeroth. Considering that we've got another expansion after Midnight, it seems that we'll fail in that endeavour, and we'll then be discovering the great conspiracy of the world in The Last Titan, as well as heading back to Northrend to see the return of the shapers of Azeroth.

If you've had a lingering interest in World of Warcraft but haven't yet decided whether it's worth hopping back in. Now is the time, as it feels like Blizzard is giving the MMO the adrenaline shot is has needed for years. But, if you're a complete newbie to World of Warcraft, it's worth noting that the game isn't an epic third-person RPG. If the lore and fantasy of the world interests you but raiding, running around and doing as many quests as possible doesn't, then it might be the case that not even the epic Worldsoul Saga can hold your attention.