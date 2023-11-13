World of Warcraft: The War Within will have accessibility options for arachnophobes

HQ

World of Warcraft: The War Within is being touted as the expansion to get back into the game, whether you've never played before or you've been away for years. However, some potential players may be put off by the spiderlike enemies of the expansion in the Nerubians.

While at BlizzCon 2023, we sat down with Gameplay Lead Software Engineer Darren Williams and UX Lead Crash Reed to discuss all things The War Within, and asked about how arachnophobes could approach this new expansion.

"So we're very conscious of that," Williams said. "[The Nerubians] a core part of like Warcraft forever, right? Like since Warcraft 3. But we have a team there. We do research on that. Like what are the key things we need to help players with? How we best provide those accessibility options? So nothing specific to announce there right now, but we're actively talking about that too."

So, even if there's nothing specific we can talk about, the developers have made it clear that they are taking these settings into account when designing the enemies for The War Within. This will hopefully mean the Worldsoul Saga won't alienate any portion of the fanbase.

