World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands is the fastest-selling PC game ever

As if the general discussions in forums weren't enough indication that World of Warcraft's Shadowlands expansion was one of the most anticipated ones in the game's history, Blizzard told us that it was the most pre-sold expansion back in early November. Turns out, that was only a taste of how successful it has become.

Blizzard has announced that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands actually sold more than 3.7 million units on launch day, which makes it the fastest-selling PC game of all time. That's because it beat Diablo 3's, the previous record-holder, 3.5 million.

Not only that. We're also told that WoW reached and has sustained its highest number of players on monthly or longer-term subscriptions in the months leading up to Shadowlands' release and the time since launch compared to the same period ahead of and following any expansion in the past decade. Then it's not all that surprising that the total player time in game this year to date nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.

I guess Ricardo can take some of the credit for these records, as he's enjoying it quite a bit. How about you?