World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has more pre-sales than any other WoW expansion

You're watching Advertisements

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is the latest expansion for the long-running MMORPG, and it will come out on November 24. It seems that the public's interest towards WoW is once again increasing.

Activision Blizzard's CEO Bobby Kotick has revealed during the latest earnings call, that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has gathered more pre-sales than any other WoW expansion.

"We've seen unprecedented engagement trends since the [World of Warcraft] subscriber base doubled following the launch of Classic last year. Pre-sales of the upcoming Shadowlands expansion are the highest we've seen at this stage ahead of any release."

Activision Blizzard's COO Daniel Alegre noted, that WoW's monthly subscriber count has been steady, and has increased since World of Warcraft Classic was released back in August, 2019.

Thanks, PC Gamer.