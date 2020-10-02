World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has been delayed

You're watching Advertisements

In an update from Blizzard, World of Warcraft's Shadowlands expansion has been delayed until later this year.

A statement from John Hight, Executive Producer of World of Warcraft released exclaims that the developer required more time to deliver the best possible expansion for WoW players, and that Shadowlands is still targeting a 2020 release.

"I wanted to let you know that we're delaying the release of Shadowlands to later this year - and while we're still in the process of determining the right new date to launch, we felt it was important to let you know about this change in plans as soon as we could."

In regard to the reason for the delay, Hight said; "As everything started coming together and we've been listening to and building upon your feedback. It's become clear we need a little more time for additional polish, and to balance and iterate on some interlocking pieces - particularly those relating to the endgame. We need this extra time to ensure Shadowlands lives up to its full potential."

You can read Hight's full statement in a tweet from World of Warcraft here.

World of Warcraft will still be releasing a pre-patch for Shadowlands on October 13, so be sure to keep an eye out for that one to hit your Battle.net client.