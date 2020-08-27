World of Warcraft: Shadowlands dated for October 27

You're watching Advertisements

The World of Warcraft's eighth main expansion entitled Shadowlands will launch on October 27 - it was revealed during the Gamescom opening ceremony.

The expansion is set to continue after the Battle for Azeroth and is set to introduce four new zones for players to explore. Along with the date reveal, we also got an all-new trailer looking at the expansion and this included gothic-inspired structures, three-headed dragons, and an area that closely resembled the gates of heaven - just magical!

This new update is looking pretty special, and fortunately, we don't have long now to wait.