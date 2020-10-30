World of Warcraft: Shadowlands dated again

You're watching Advertisements

After being delayed a few weeks ago , Blizzard Entertainment finally announced that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has a new release date. The highly anticipated expansion in the popular MMORPG saga will be available on November 24.

Shadowlands' release, originally expected for the end of this month, was delayed to allow the developers to have more time to better refine the expansion based on the continuous feedback received from beta testing.

As confirmed by John Hight, World of Warcraft's executive producer, Shadowlands will be further polished and completed before its launch. The pre-launch event, the Scourge Invasions, will be released on November 10 and it gives players about two weeks to know more about the game and Azeroth.

After the game's launch, Blizzard will release the first raid of Castle Nathria, on December 8. To know more about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, you can read our preview.