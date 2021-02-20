World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Chains of Domination announced

You're watching Advertisements

The next update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has been detailed to be the Chains of Domination. This expansion is set to introduce the City of Secrets, Korthia alongside a variety of new missions and activities to chew through.

Perhaps the highlight of this next expansion is the introduction of Sylvanas Windrunner as an actual boss, who will be able to be fought as the final stage of the ten-boss mega raid, Sanctum of Domination.

A host of new cosmetics are also set to arrive, including a Covenant armour set for all classes, new mounts to obtain, new pets, and even the opportunity to fly in the four Shadowrealms, as well as so much more.

Be sure to check out the trailer for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Chains of Domination below.