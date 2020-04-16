World of Warcraft: Shadowlands amps up accessibility

Gaming is finally becoming more accessible with various accessibility modes being added into people's favourite games and new peripherals such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller being released and built upon post-release to give everyone the option to play.

Blizzard Entertainment wants every fan to be able to play the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion Shadowlands and ahead of its release, the developer is adding some support that will make the game more accessible such as support for controllers such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Controller features were found by a user in data miner Martin Benjamins' Discord which then prompted fans to take to the official forums to talk about the controller support to which Blizzard responded;

"For a long time, we've seen a small number of players turn to 3rd party addons, such as Console Port 46, in order to work through certain accessibility issues.

We always want to make WoW more widely accessible, if possible, so in Shadowlands, we're attempting to add some support for keybinds, camera, and turning a character on controllers such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

We're glad that the community has felt empowered to make addons tailored to specific needs like this, and we're going to continue to encourage that as best we can".