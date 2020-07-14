World of Warcraft: Shadowlands allows free gender swap

You're watching Advertisements

Being able to play a gender of your choosing has been a hot topic in games for a few years now. For example, in World of Warcraft, gender swaps have long been available, but at a cost. So far players have had the chance to buy Appearance Change from the Blizzard's store. The upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands wants to change this.

According to Eurogamer, in Shadowlands players are able to change their character's gender at a barbershop for free. This was revealed by executive producer John Hight. Charging for a gender swap was "not the right message".

"A long time ago, we had the ability for players to go in - it was actually a paid service - and change their character. Much of that is now in the barbershop in the game," he said. "And as we were adding things up in Shadowlands, we realised, 'Gosh the only way you can change your gender in World of Warcraft is to go through this paid service.' And we felt like that's not the right message."

You can read our preview of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands right here. The update is coming later this year.