World of Warcraft gets a new Trading Post feature that awards you with cosmetic items

HQ

Despite being released more than 18 years ago, World of Warcraft is still going strong, and a couple of weeks ago players of the popular MMORPG got the chance to explore a new realm called Dragon Isles in the latest expansion World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Now Blizzard has added a new feature to the game called the Trading Post.

The Trading Post can be found in the capital cities of Stormwind and Orgrimmar and allows you to gain new cosmetic items such as transmogs, pets, and mounts. The items will be rotated every month.

Interestingly enough, Blizzard writes that the Trading Post "is not limited by the current game content," so you can also expect to see cosmetic items that were previously available in the game, but have since been removed.

To get hold of the items you'll have to use Trader's Tender. The new in-game currency can be gained by completing monthly objectives in the so-called Trader's Log or by simply visiting the Trading Post once a month.

You can read all about the new feature in a new blog post on the game's official website.