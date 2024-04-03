World of Warcraft franchise director denies using AI in the game

HQ

AI remains one of the scariest buzzwords in gaming right now. When we think of it, we often conjure images of soulless bits of art, NPCs without any heart, and dialogue that has all the weight of a wet fart.

However, AI is creeping its way into game creation, but that doesn't mean people are going to necessarily be losing out on jobs right now. World of Warcraft franchise director John Hight recently spoke with IGN, where he denied the use of AI in the game.

"I think the artists on the team have a fear that the AI will be deployed to take them out of a job—and they certainly don't want their work to be used without their permission, or without credit," he said. Blizzard is apparently still "sorting that out. The rights issues, how far we use this technology... [But] we're not using generative AI within WoW."

Machine learning is still on the cards, but only to be used to automate certain tedious processes, rather than try and replace any workers.