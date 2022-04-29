Cookies

World of Warcraft for mobile to be revealed on Tuesday

Blizzard will host a reveal event on May 3.

While many of us are still getting over the recent reveals of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Blizzard has yet another World of Warcraft reveal in the chamber.

This time it will be the long-teased mobile version of the game, which will be officially shown off to the world next week, on Tuesday, May 3 to be exact. As Blizzard tells us, the reveal is set for 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, and will be framed around "a brand-new Warcraft game built from the ground up for mobile devices."

When the reveal takes place, be sure to catch it right here.

