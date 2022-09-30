World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to arrive in November

HQ

Blizzard Entertainment has announced exactly when the latest expansion will be arriving in World of Warcraft. Set to be known as World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, we're told that the next chapter of the game will be debuting on November 28 (November 29 for anyone in Europe).

As part of this announcement, a new trailer for the expansion has arrived, and we've also been provided a launch time map that states that Dragonflight will debut at 23:00 GMT on November 28 and at 00:00 CEST on November 29.

It's also noted that the first season of Dragonflight will start on December 12, wherein a new raid will also arrive in-game.

Will you be heading to the Dragon Isles come November 28?