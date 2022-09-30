Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to arrive in November

Blizzard has even shared exact release times.

Blizzard Entertainment has announced exactly when the latest expansion will be arriving in World of Warcraft. Set to be known as World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, we're told that the next chapter of the game will be debuting on November 28 (November 29 for anyone in Europe).

As part of this announcement, a new trailer for the expansion has arrived, and we've also been provided a launch time map that states that Dragonflight will debut at 23:00 GMT on November 28 and at 00:00 CEST on November 29.

It's also noted that the first season of Dragonflight will start on December 12, wherein a new raid will also arrive in-game.

Will you be heading to the Dragon Isles come November 28?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

