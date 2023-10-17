World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is taking players to Ysera's realm

HQ

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will let players enter the Emerald Dream next month. As outlined in a new Twitter/X post by the MMO, in the Guardians of the Dream update, players will get a new zone, new raid, new PvP season and more.

The raid is also tied to the Emerald Dream, and is called The Dream's Hope. Essentially, the Emerald Dream is like another version of the world in World of Warcraft, where there isn't a hint of alteration from intelligent beings. It's like if our Earth just remained as it was without human interference.

The update is set to go live on the 7th of November, while the raid will be introduced one week later, on the 14th, when the third season of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight kicks off.