World of Warcraft developer on The War Within: "We'll see and meet some old favourites"

We're just over a month away from the beginning of what could be the beginning of the end for World of Warcraft. The War Within is set to lay the groundwork for the storyline that will forever define the fate of Azeroth, as well as many of the characters that have been with us in Blizzard's MMO for the past 20 years.

With so many milestones just around the corner, we had the opportunity to sit down at the Blizzard Campus in Irvine, California to talk again with Maria Hamilton, Associate Design Director for World of Warcraft, and Jordan Powers, Lead Prop Artist. It was an enjoyable chat from which I can attest to the passion that, two decades later, this franchise continues to inspire in its creators.

And also among its fans, like myself, who couldn't help but ask Hamilton about what the future holds for some beloved characters, in direct reference to the opening sequence presented earlier this year with the reunion between Thrall and Anduin. Is it possible that we will see the return of some other familiar faces that have remained on the sidelines in Worldsoul Saga? Something like an Avengers event?

Hamilton replied: "We're in the very first of a three-part saga. And this is the first chapter of that saga. And so we're seeing some people we haven't seen for a while.

And I think it's a safe assumption that we will continue to see people that we haven't seen in a while over the course of the saga. But I can't give specifics, of course."

It's clear that the people behind The War Within want to keep it a secret, but it's also impossible for them to keep the excitement contained. You'll be able to read Gamereactor's exclusive interview soon, where in addition to the story, we delve into the design of the new zones, the addition of the Delves and how the new Allied Race of Earthen have managed to keep themselves isolated from the surface world of Azeroth.

And to warm up for the release of the expansion on August 26th, The War Within Pre-Patch will start on July 23rd, where we will be able to see the new user interface, Class Talent Tree Updates and much more.