World of Warcraft could offer story mode for legacy raids

HQ

World of Warcraft offers a sprawling narrative that a lot of players unfortunately don't get to experience if they play purely solo, as the climactic events often take place during massive raids, meaning you'll need a squad on to beat them.

However, in the new The War Within expansion, a story mode feature will change that, as it'll allow solo players to take on the toughest raid bosses by themselves and fully experience the story. Speaking with PC Gamer, associate game director Morgan Day said that story mode could come to legacy content too.

"We always talk about the strength of World of Warcraft and how we have so much cool content, and how we can leverage that better. As we've seen with Remix, the team is trying new and different ideas to leverage that," he said.

Day still wants to keep raids as an important part of WoW, but also understands the story players' need for more narrative. "Raids in the olden days were something that only a small group of people could participate in. We've really expanded who the core audience of raids is. We respect that raids are for these people, while also understanding that the story is critical to these other people."

Would you play solo raids to get more World of Warcraft story?