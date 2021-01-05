Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

World of Warcraft cosplayer Jarod Nandin has sadly passed away

Nandin was known for portraying Jenkins from the popular South Park episode.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's a sad day for the World of Warcraft community indeed, as it has been revealed that popular cosplayer Jarod Nandin has passed away aged 40 after battling with Covid-19.

Nandin was known for his portrayal of Jenkins, a character from the South Park World of Warcraft episode that ends up going on an unstoppable killing rampage. He first caught the attention of fans at Blizzcon 2013, where he participated as the character within a cosplay event. A video of him in his cosplay costume on YouTube, which was uploaded back in 2013, is currently sitting at 13 million views.

Our hearts go out to both the community and Nandin's family during this difficult time.

Thanks, PC Gamer.

World of Warcraft cosplayer Jarod Nandin has sadly passed away
Jarod Nandin


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy