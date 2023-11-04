World of Warcraft: Classic's next expansion is Cataclysm

HQ

Players will soon be able to revisit the controversial Cataclysm expansion in World of Warcraft: Classic. During BlizzCon 2023, it was revealed that Cataclysm would be the next major expansion for the game and it's planned to launch during the first half of 2024.

Originally released in 2010, Cataclysm received critical acclaim, but it proved devise with fans, as it massively revamped the world of Azeroth and made old questlines and stories unplayable while adding brand new ones.

The latest version of Cataclysm is said to introduce five new zones, ten new dungeons, and seven challenging raids to overcome. It will add new tweaks including new dungeon difficulties and rewards, guild progression updates, an account-wide Transmogrification system, and a faster patch cadence on the journey to 80.

You can find out more about the expansion here.