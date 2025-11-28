World of Tanks rings in the holidays by announcing Doctor Strange as 2025's celebrity guest

HQ

It's become a fantastic tradition to wait until the end of November and see who Wargaming has secured as its big holiday season celebrity for World of Tanks. Past iterations have included a variety of famous individuals, including Jason Statham last year and Vinnie Jones in prior years. Now, the theme of tough and rugged hardmen action heroes is taking a step back, as instead the 2025 event will introduce a more sophisticated star.

It has been confirmed that Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, has been tapped as the 2025 guest celebrity for World of Tanks Holiday Ops. The acclaimed actor will headline the seasonal activity and bring with him "a fresh approach to leadership - one marked by calm, strategy, and clever guidance on the battlefield."

Holiday Ops 2026 begins on December 5 and runs up until January 12. It will offer a winter wonderland to explore, festive missions to complete, rewards to earn, and surprises to unpack. You will even be able to unlock Cumberbatch as a tank commander, with the actor even lending his voice to the role.

Speaking about joining World of Tanks, Cumberbatch stated: "I'm thrilled to be part of World of Tanks' Holiday Ops this year. It's a game that celebrates strategy, teamwork, and thinking a few steps ahead. I really enjoyed collaborating with the team and bringing a new flavor to that world - along with a bit of festive spirit. Wishing all the players a fantastic holiday season."

To mark this occasion, a short film has been released that stars Cumberbatch. You can see it in full below as well as a few glimpses at the festivities being offered in-game.