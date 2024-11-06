World of Tanks' next collaboration focuses on one of TV's biggest shows... five years ago

HQ

There have been a whole host of crazy collaborations that have made their arrival in World of Tanks and its Modern Armor console counterpart over the years. Now, ahead of the usual holiday period where Wargaming often taps an ageing Hollywood superstar for a silly collaboration, now the game developer is joining up with a television series that hasn't really been at the heights of popularity since it ended almost five years ago.

We're talking about Vikings. The historical drama series is coming to World of Tanks and bringing a themed vehicle and slate of commanders to utilise too. This will all be part of the so-called Battle Pass Special: Vikings, and as for the goodies on offer, we can expect:



Felice Tier IX Premium Tank



Commanders: Ragnar Lothbrok, Bjorn Ironside, Ivar the Boneless, Lagertha, and Floki



The Vikings collaboration will kick off tomorrow on November 7 and run for two weeks.