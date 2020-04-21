World of Tanks kicks off its 10th anniversary celebrations

Wargaming's tank-filled MMO World of Tanks is celebrating its 10th-year anniversary and the celebrations kick off on April 22. The milestone will be celebrated in acts, with the first act starting tomorrow at 06:30 BST, running through May 18 at 06:00 BST.

Plenty of celebratory events will be happening in the game until August which will see the main celebration event, such as missions, throwback features, activities and customisation items that players will be able to unlock via Anniversary Coins.

One of the throwback features returning is General Chat, which will be live for one week starting tomorrow in Random Battles. Take a look at the anniversary trailer below.