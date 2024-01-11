World of Tanks is getting a Snatch crossover

HQ

The characters of Snatch are heading to World of Tanks, in a crossover that we're pretty sure no one could've seen coming. Players are set to involve themselves in a classic crime caper during this event, which will give them access to a bunch of Snatch-themed content.

The mission is to steal the one-of-a-kind Nomad tank that has a custom exterior inspired by the movie. As well, through buying the Snatch the Diamond Battle Pass, players will gain access to 14 days of challenges, which will unlock five commanders based on Franky Four-Fingers, Bullet-Tooth Tony, Tommy, Turkish and Boris the Blade.

They'll also get some customisation items including decals, medals, and of course there's the grand prize at the end of it all, the Nomad tank. If you're a consistent World of Tanks player and would love to live in the world where the characters from Snatch became tank commanders instead of criminals, this might be the crossover of your dreams.