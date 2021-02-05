You're watching Advertisements

Wargaming has just announced that its free-to-play military multiplayer game World of Tanks is "coming soon" to Steam. The game is currently already on PC, but to be able to access it, you have to download a separate launcher from Wargaming. With it soon coming to Steam, players will be able to play through all of the game's previously available content, but they will also have access to some of Steam's additional features such as Achievements and a Community Hub.

A press release that we received also confirmed that all players on PC will be united in PvP battles regardless of whether they are playing through Steam or the Wargaming launcher.

Commenting on the recent announcement, Max Chuvalov, Global Publishing Director, World of Tanks, said: "We've always wanted to make sure World of Tanks was available to everyone, so it's a natural step that we welcome the Steam community to our family. Soon, Steam users will be able to enjoy the hard-hitting battles only our game provides, and we really hope they enjoy them!"