World of Tanks Console to start off 2021 with Season 4: Winter Warriors

Wargaming has announced the next season coming to World of Tanks Console. Season 4: Winter Warriors is set to introduce a whole new season pass filled with content, as the title looks to celebrate its seventh birthday.

Starting today, January 26 and lasting until March 8, players will be able to earn a variety of rewards including boosts, vouchers, Gold, days of Premium, and even four tanks each with their own unique Winter Warrior skins. The tanks are; the US M48A2/T54E2, the French Bat-Chatillon Bourrasque, the Soviet Object 777 Version II, and the King Tiger.

In terms of when you can expect to unlock these vehicles, the Bat-Chatillon will be available upon purchase of the season pass, the Object 777 is a reward for reaching level 75 in the pass, and the M48A2/T54E2 and King Tiger will be unlocked upon reaching level 100 and completing the pass - you can even get the King Tiger as part of the free track.

"In 2020 we gave our players a huge array of Season themes - from WWE warfare to Hot Wheels™ hysteria - and tankers came in droves to participate!" said TJ Wagner, creative director for World of Tanks Console in a press release. "Winter Warriors is a return to a historic theme - and gives players a whole new season to work through, continuing the World of Tanks Console adventure into 2021."

Wagner continued saying: "This year, we'll also be celebrating 7 years of World of Tanks Console, so our community of over 20m players have a lot more to look forward to!"

You can check out a few images of the new tanks coming in the update below, as well as the new Winter Warriors trailer.