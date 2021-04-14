Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
World of Tanks

World of Tanks Console to add modern tanks on April 27

The update will be bringing new tanks, maps, content, and more.

Wargaming has announced that it will be bringing modern tanks to World of Tanks Console in a new update planned to launch on April 27, called Modern Armor. The update will be adding new playable eras into the title that will exist separate to the WWII focussed-version of WoT, and will see players able to enter the battlefield in some of the most powerful vehicles from the 20th century, including the American M1A2 Abrams.

"We are excited to premiere modern tanks within the global phenomena that is World of Tanks," said TJ Wagner, Creative Director for World of Tanks Console in a press release. "Our passionate players will finally be able to get their hands on some of the most popular tanks of the modern era. Everyone in the studio worked hard to deliver the largest update to World of Tanks to date in an exciting new cross-console experience with Modern Armor!".

The update will be coming to World of Tanks Console on both new and last generation consoles (PS4/5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series), and is set to feature a variety of new maps and content, alongside new tanks when it lands on April 27. More regarding this will be revealed soon, however.

Take a look at some of the new tanks coming to the title below.

T62A on the left. M1A2 Abrams on the right.

