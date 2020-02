World of Tanks Mercenaries is the name of the console version of World of Tanks, the enduringly popular tank-based MMO-shooter from Wargaming. The first iteration of the game landed on PC all the way back in 2010 and followed on consoles four years later. It's this six-year anniversary that the studio is celebrating this week, along with the news that in the last half-a-dozen years the console version of the game has attracted more than 20 million players to its servers.

You watching Advertisements