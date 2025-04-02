World of John Wick will expand with animated film and long-planned Caine spinoff

Late yesterday, we told you all about the confirmation of a fifth John Wick film that stars Keanu Reeves in the lead and is helmed by director Chad Stahelski. It turns out this wasn't all of the John Wick news that Lionsgate had to share during its CinemaCon slot, as the production giant announced another project and confirmed plans for a third one.

As per Variety, The long-awaited spinoff based on Donnie Yen's blind assassin Caine will officially be going ahead and serving as the second spinoff following Ana de Armas' Ballerina this June. We're told that Yen will direct and executive produce this film and that production will kick off as soon as later this year in Hong Kong, perhaps meaning it could serve as the next major live-action World of John Wick movie between Ballerina and John Wick: Chapter 5.

Otherwise, an animated prequel has been promised too. It's noted that this will be for more mature audiences and that Reeves will lend his voice to the flick for the role of the famed Baba Yaga. It's said to explore Wick's job of completing the Impossible Task, a single night where he had to kill all of his rivals to free himself from the grips of the High Table, thus happening before John Wick 1.

Essentially, Lionsgate has signed a letter of intent to make John Wick it's premier action blockbuster franchise for the foreseeable future.