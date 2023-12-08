World of Goo, one of the first indie darlings, is back 15 years later with a sequel

2D Boy are back, Kyle Gabler & Ron Carmel are back in an absolutely surprising move as during The Game Awards' Opening Act the return to their most beloved game has been announced. World of Goo 2 is the sequel to one of the very first indie darlings, those that told the stories of developers who left big AAA publishers trying to materialise their innovative ideas.

15 years later, World of Goo 2 will be back in 2024 with a new wave of physics puzzles based on the structures the sticky Goo balls can build together... and surely with an important social message to share by means of moving stories and music tracks.

Here's the exciting reveal: