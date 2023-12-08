Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

World of Goo 2

World of Goo, one of the first indie darlings, is back 15 years later with a sequel

2D Boy surprised everyone with the incoming release of a sequel to the classic physics puzzles.

2D Boy are back, Kyle Gabler & Ron Carmel are back in an absolutely surprising move as during The Game Awards' Opening Act the return to their most beloved game has been announced. World of Goo 2 is the sequel to one of the very first indie darlings, those that told the stories of developers who left big AAA publishers trying to materialise their innovative ideas.

15 years later, World of Goo 2 will be back in 2024 with a new wave of physics puzzles based on the structures the sticky Goo balls can build together... and surely with an important social message to share by means of moving stories and music tracks.

Here's the exciting reveal:

World of Goo 2

