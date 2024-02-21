World of Goo 2 is only a few months away

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase unceremoniously debuted an hour ago, and within that show we got several interesting announcements and bits of information. One such development was that World of Goo 2 got its confirmed and official release date, meaning we know exactly when the puzzle sequel will arrive.

Launching on PC (Windows and Linux), Mac, and Nintendo Switch, World of Goo 2 will be debuting on May 23, 2024.

The information was revealed during the Direct, but you can see the latest trailer for the game below, or head over here to learn a little further about the game.