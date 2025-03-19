World of Goo 2 coming to Steam this spring

HQ

The creativity and physics are back to make us squeeze our brains to the max. World of Goo 2, developed by 2D Boy studio and publisher Tomorrow Corporation, will launch this spring on Steam with revamped mechanics, a new story and original soundtrack.

We've been able to see on the title's Steam page that it will feature new properties to give it more depth. Work has been done on the physics of the fluid to make strategy key to forming constructions. In this case, erecting towers and building bridges, even propelling airships. In addition, there will be different types of fluid, each with different properties to give a wider range of possibilities. You can read our review for a more extensive look at the title.

After the success of its Nintendo Switch release last year, they wanted to take advantage of the growing PC market to attract more players. They've revealed that it will include Steam exclusive achievements and there's still more to come, so stay tuned for more news so you don't miss out on what the Goo will bring.