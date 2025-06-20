World of football reacts to Messi's winning free kick at Club World Cup

HQ

Club World Cup is starting to delivering thrills into the second matchday. We've already covered surprising a PSG defeat that puts Atlético de Madrid up against the ropes in Group B. The opposite group, Group A, almost produces a similar surprise with Porto winning Inter Miami. However, the local favourite cameback... thanks to a stunning free-kick Leo Messi.

"Touched by goal", said Jose Fonte, former Portugal defender, in DAZN. Javier Mascherano. Inter Miami manager and former Messi teammate at Barcelona, said that they have shown " to the world and ourselves that we can compete against any team", after criticism that Miami was "wangled" to the Club World without merit, due only to Messi's status.

The goal also put Messi as the top goal scorer in FIFA competitions in history, with 25 goals in ten tournaments after 20 years, and the first MLS team to beat an European club in a competitive game (although, it should be said, a team far from their prime: Porto ended Primeira Liga in Portugal in third place, 11 points behind Sporting, and last won the league in 2022).