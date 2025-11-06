World No. 2 Iga Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Keys' replacement defeated by Rybakina

HQ

Iga Swiatek has been eliminated from WTA Finals after being defeated by Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday, 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-2. The World No. 2 previously lost to Elena Rybakina, and her only victory came with Madison Keys, who withdrew at the last minute of the tournament with a viral illness.

Keys, who lost the first two matches, had to retire at the last minute due to illness. The first reserve player, Mirra Andreeva, chose not to play as she did not feel fit for the competition. Ekaterina Alexandrova, World No. 10, replaced for the final group stage match played against Rybakina on Wednesday, and lost 6-4, 6-4.

This means that the first semi-finalists are World No. 4 Amanda Anisimova and World No. 6 Elena Rybakina. Today, Thursday November 6, the other semi-finalists will be decided in the matches between Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini (15:00 CET) and Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff (16:30 CET).