World news from Gamereactor: March 20, 2025

The top news on March 20, 2025 . A day marked by contrasting developments. From Finland's continued dominance in global happiness rankings to new developments in the ongoing conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine.

Finland tops global happiness ranking again

Helsinki, Finland // Shutterstock

Finland has been ranked the happiest country for the eighth year in a row, with Denmark, Sweden, and Norway also in the top spots. Meanwhile, the United States saw a sharp decline to 24th place. Read the full article here

Ukrainian forces in Kursk not encircled, US intelligence confirms

Map of Ukraine. March 2025 // Shutterstock

United States intelligence confirms that Ukrainian forces in Kursk are not encircled, despite claims by Russian and American leaders. The reports suggest misinformation aimed at influencing ceasefire talks. Read the full article here

Escalation in Gaza claims 70 lives as Israeli strikes resume

Palestinians carry food for their iftar meal during the holy month of Ramadan, which they received from the Tekkiye, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on Marsh 17, 2025 // Shutterstock