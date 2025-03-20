World news from Gamereactor: March 20, 2025

The top news on March 20, 2025. A day marked by contrasting developments. From Finland's continued dominance in global happiness rankings to new developments in the ongoing conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine.
Finland tops global happiness ranking again
Finland has been ranked the happiest country for the eighth year in a row, with Denmark, Sweden, and Norway also in the top spots. Meanwhile, the United States saw a sharp decline to 24th place. Read the full article here.
Ukrainian forces in Kursk not encircled, US intelligence confirms
United States intelligence confirms that Ukrainian forces in Kursk are not encircled, despite claims by Russian and American leaders. The reports suggest misinformation aimed at influencing ceasefire talks. Read the full article here.
Escalation in Gaza claims 70 lives as Israeli strikes resume
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 70 Palestinians, with many more injured, amid renewed military operations. The escalation has raised concerns about the collapse of a ceasefire agreement. Read the full article here.