English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

World news from Gamereactor: March 20, 2025

The top news on March 20, 2025.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The top news on March 20, 2025. A day marked by contrasting developments. From Finland's continued dominance in global happiness rankings to new developments in the ongoing conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine.

World news from Gamereactor: March 20, 2025

Finland tops global happiness ranking again


Finland has been ranked the happiest country for the eighth year in a row, with Denmark, Sweden, and Norway also in the top spots. Meanwhile, the United States saw a sharp decline to 24th place. Read the full article here.

World news from Gamereactor: March 20, 2025
Helsinki, Finland // Shutterstock

Ukrainian forces in Kursk not encircled, US intelligence confirms


United States intelligence confirms that Ukrainian forces in Kursk are not encircled, despite claims by Russian and American leaders. The reports suggest misinformation aimed at influencing ceasefire talks. Read the full article here.

World news from Gamereactor: March 20, 2025
Map of Ukraine. March 2025 // Shutterstock

Escalation in Gaza claims 70 lives as Israeli strikes resume


Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 70 Palestinians, with many more injured, amid renewed military operations. The escalation has raised concerns about the collapse of a ceasefire agreement. Read the full article here.

World news from Gamereactor: March 20, 2025
Palestinians carry food for their iftar meal during the holy month of Ramadan, which they received from the Tekkiye, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on Marsh 17, 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World news


Loading next content